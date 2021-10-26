Why An Apple Is Jeymes Samuel’s Fav Scene In ‘The Harder They Fall’ | Watch

*In this aint’ ya average Western!

Director Jeymes Samuel introduces a vibrant tale of the wild west in “The Harder They Fall.” The Netflix film isn’t your “traditional Hollywood western where, Black people, Chinese people, and women are shown as subservient,” shared Samuel.

We spoke to the London native about working alongside Jay Z, captivating scenes and “The Harder They Fall” part two.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: J Balvin Apologizes For Walking Black Women Like Dogs in ‘Perra’ Music Video [WATCH]

Q: How did you Shawn Carter decided to partner up on this film?

JS: [We’ve been] partnered up since the day we meet. We met on Skype around 2008 and we were cool. We always spoke about what I was doing and what we could do together outside of music. He was involved in this as a hands on producer before I wrote the first page of script. Working with him is like breathing, he knows every aspect of the story and he understands the psychology of each of these characters because he’s been there.

Q: As your first feature film, what was the most rewarding scene to film and what was the most challenging scene to film?

JS: I suppose the most rewarding scene was the climax between Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) and Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), it was really emotional and heavy on all of us – on me as a director, Jonathan and Idris. And the scene with Trudy Smith (Regina King)peeling the apple was super rewarding, cause its Regina King man! It was all rewarding.

I don’t really know what the most challenging scene was to film…because I navigate through life with such energy and excitement all the time – like childlike excitement – I don’t necessarily see the challenges, I just see the opportunities and the possibilities as opposed to the challenges. There’s no problems just ultimate solutions.

Q: What’s the musical vibe going to feel like for “The Harder They Fall” part two?

JS: I don’t know…But I do know, I’m going to take a flamethrower to everything people expect about the Old West, and expect me to do in round two. It’s going down! I feel like Juvenile in his Cash Money days…

“The Harder They Fall” is in select theaters and will drop on Netflix November 3rd.

For more details on #TheHarderTheyFall follow @NetflixFilm | @StrongBlackLead