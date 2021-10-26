Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Bias

Watch Viola Davis Question Sandra Bullock's White Privilege in Trailer for Netflix's 'The Unforgivable'

By EURPublisher01
viola davis
THE UNFORGIVABLE: VIOLA DAVIS as LIZ INGRAM.

*Viola Davis was trending on Twitter Tuesday evening shortly after Netflix released the trailer for “The Unforgivable,” a new film starring the actress alongside topliner Sandra Bullock as Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for killing a cop.

Trying to re-enter society is difficult and complicated by a community that is far from forgiving. In the trailer, Davis is among those judging, telling her white husband (presumably) who had expressed empathy for Slater: “She killed somebody in cold blood! If that were your black sons in the system, they would be dead.”

Slater, desperate for redemption, attempts to locate her estranged younger sister whom she was forced to leave behind.

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, the Bullock-produced adaptation of a British miniseries also starring Vincent D’Onofrio and Jon Bernthal hits theaters Nov. 24 and Netflix on Dec. 10. This is Bullock’s first film since her 2018 Netflix drama “Bird Box.”

Watch the trailer below:

EURPublisher01

