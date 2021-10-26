Students at Howard University Protest Mold, Rats in Campus Dorms [VIDEO]

*Howard University reportedly has a mold problem that many students are speaking out about.

“I can’t lie, I definitely have been disappointed in my experience,” said Chandler Robinson, a freshman at the historically black university in Washington, D.C.,

Robinson is one of the many students who have been protesting the living conditions on campus for weeks, per NBC News.

Here’s more from the report:

Many students have reported to the university and shared on social media mold in the dorms, Wi-Fi connection problems, dining halls infested with rats and roaches and an unresponsive administration. The mold problem began over the summer due to a flood on campus, Robinson told NBC News. Mold has since been identified in at least 38 dorm rooms out of 2,700 total rooms on campus.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby Slams Howard University Over Phylicia Rashad Backlash

Several videos about conditions have gone viral on social media.

Robinson posted one on TikTok describing campus life, noting that she wasn’t able to connect to Wi-Fi for over a month, nor access a platform colleges use for assignments and grades.

“I can’t say that I’m really being educated just because students are tired, and so is faculty. The faculty made it very clear that they are struggling also,” she said, “Being five weeks behind in my classes is very difficult. It’s very difficult to catch up.”

Students are demanding that the mold be removed from dorms, water damage repaired, and expired air filters replaced.

Meanwhile, inquiring minds want to know… with the millions of dollars that are reportedly pumped into HBCUs every year, Howard can’t afford to replace air filters?

“Everybody in here is pretty adamant on staying until our demands are met. Our demands are not demanding, they’re very simple. I feel it’s basic rights as a student based off the tuition we pay,” said Jasmine Joof, a 19-year-old sophomore.

“The school is hurting its own reputation because this is a major issue,” said Joof, a sociology major. “They’re making themselves look bad.”

Howard University officials said the students that are complaining are exaggerating about their living conditions on campus.