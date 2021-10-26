Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Scary Good! Watch Iman Shumpert Dance His Way to a Perfect Score on Horror-Themed ‘DWTS’

By EURPublisher01
iman shumpert
Iman Shumpert earns a perfect score with this dance on “Dancing With the Stars” (Oct. 25, 2021) Eric McCandless via Getty Images

*Dressed in the red suit from Jordan Peele’s “Us” for the show’s Halloween theme, Iman Shumpert and his “Dancing With The Stars” partner Daniella Karagach shocked the world – including his friend LeBron James – by earning a perfect score.

The routine was set to the Luniz’ “I Got 5 On It” remix. Iman channeled his athletic prowess to execute the choreography, earning four perfect 10s for a 40 out of 40.

Judge Derek Hough even wanted to give them an 11, saying, “That was something people are going to watch over and over and over.”

James tweeted of Shumpert’s dance: “Man my G Iman Shumpert in his f’n bag!!!!!! …LFG. Don’t even try to front, just respect the conglomerate!”

Dwyane Wade also caught the act, saying, “Stop playing with this man Iman Shumpert.”

Watch below:

His wife Teyana Taylor warned us, telling TMZ in September that he’d always be at her rehearsals – so much that she considered him one of her background dancers.

