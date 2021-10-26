Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Nadine Velaquez from ABC’s ‘Queens’ Speaks Out on Latin Colorism ‘Which Has to End’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Nadine Velazquez - Instagram
Nadine Velazquez – Instagram

*Actress, Nadine Velaquez from “Queens,” ABC’s new music-filled series starring casts members Eve, Brandy and Naturi Naughton was a guest on SiriusXM Urban View’s The Clay Cane Show and discussed Latin representation in Hollywood and shared her feeling towards the “In The Heights” controversy.

Host Clay Cane asked the actress: “Speaking of roles and representation of Latin folks, what did you think about that controversy with “In The Heights” earlier this year, not showing enough Afro-Latin folks? It was more lighter skin Latin folks vs browner skin.”

Nadine Velaquezr replied: “Honestly I’m going to say something that’s probably controversial, but I think that Latin people just need to support each other way more, whether they’re black or brown. We’re all on the same team. It’s just more division…we have colorism within our own culture which has to end. There has to be some sort of education about how that division doesn’t help us go forward…I want to be an example of Latinos supporting Latinos, for real.”

The second episode of “Queens” airs tonight, October 26 at 10pm EST on ABC.

source: SiriusXM’s The Clay Cane Show (from 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Urban View channel 126).

