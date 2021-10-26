Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeNews
News

Kylie Jenner Accused of ‘Blackfishing’ with Extreme Orange Tan

By Ny MaGee
0

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner with extreme orange tan via Twitter

*Kylie Jenner posted videos of her extreme orange tan and oddly, folks are accusing her of ‘blackfishing.’

Blackfishing is when non-white women alter their features to look more ethnic/Black.

Jenner looks more orange than Black in her new selfie clips — like an Oompa Loompa. But Black Twitter is slamming the reality TV star for “trying to look” Black.

Jenner, 24, posted a selfie video Sunday in which she shows off her baby bump. Fans seem to only notice her noticeably darker skin tone.

“Nobody talks about kylie’s blackfishing huh….” one user tweeted.

As reported by Page Six, another added, “Clearly she’s trying to look black.”

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Expecting Second Child, Insiders Confirm

kylie jenner

“Brownnn skiiinnnn guurrlllllllll,” read one tweet, while another user said, “i thought that was beyonce at first glance.”

One commenter simply asked, “WHY IS HER SKIN COLOR LIKE THAT?”

Jenner’s so-called blackfishing follows the major heat that singer Jesy Nelson faced for blackfishing in her new music video “Boyz” with Nicki Minaj

Nelson responded to the accusations during a recent Instagram Live with the rapper. 

“I personally want to say that my intention was never, ever to offend people of color with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to,” Nelson told Minaj.

“These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best,” she continued. “For me personally, ’90s R&B were the best years in music. I just wanted to celebrate that.”

Nelson also made clear that she did not darken her skin or curl her hair to look like a Black girl.

“My intention was never, ever, ever want to offend anyone, and genuinely it actually does really hurt me that may have offended people and actually, like, hurt people’s feelings just by genuinely celebrating something that I love,” she added.

She went on to describe herself as all-natural and denied getting a “fake tan” prior to the music video shoot.

“Kylie and Jesy fighting to see who can be the queen of black fishing omg,” a Twitter user wrote.

Previous articleDave Chappelle Won’t Be ‘Bending to Demands’ From Transgender Community [VIDEO]
Next articleStudents at Howard University Protest Mold, Rats in Campus Dorms [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO