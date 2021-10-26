Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Kevin Hunter (Wendy Williams’ Ex-husband) is Engaged to Sharina Hudson

By Fisher Jack
0

Sharina Hudson - Kevin Hunter & Wendy Williams (Instagram-Getty)
Sharina Hudson – Kevin Hunter & Wendy Williams (Instagram-Getty)

*Wendy Williams’ ex-husband (Kevin Hunter) is ready to begin a new chapter in his life as he proposed to his long term mistress, Sharina Hudson.

For the past couple years the talk show host has opened up about her difficult marriage problems amid her 2019 divorce. For those of you who may have forgot Hudson has been having an affair wit Kevin Hunter “since the beginning,” says Williams. She described Kevin as a “serial cheater.” She first found out about Sharina while she was pregnant on bedrest with her son.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: The Juice! Trans Model Sidney Starr Speaks on Her Relationship with Actor Darius McCrary | WATCH

Embed from Getty Images

According to the Sun, Kevin dropped $80,000 on his long term mistress’ engagement ring. Money seems like no problem for him after the large amount of coins Wendy had to pay him after their divorce. After their divorce was finalized Hunter and his now fiancee packed up snd moved to Boca Raton, Florida.

Wendy has yet to comment on her ex-husband’s engagement while she is still recovering from her recent health issues. The Wendy Williams show is still waiting for her return, but during her absence she’s had a series of guest hosts to take over.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Iyanla Vanzant Opens Up About Losing Daughter to Rare Colon Cancer

Previous articleSmokey Robinson & Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds Honored in ‘Vegas with Star Appearances | VideoPhotos
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO