Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeNews
News

Rapper E-40 Launches Gourmet Meats Brand ‘Goon With the Spoon’

By Ny MaGee
0

E-40_Launches_‘Goon_With_the_Spoon’_Gourmet_Meats_Brand_Complex_-_2021-10-26_17.32.51

*Bay Area rap legend E-40 has announced his line of new gourmet meats called Goon with the Spoon.

E-40, 53, took to Instagram to celebrate his new business endeavor.

“Fulfilled a lifelong dream today with the formal launch of my GOON WITH THE SPOON brand & inaugural sausage line!” he captioned a video of him working in the kitchen. “We’re in production and about to take over the food industry now.”

As reported by Complex, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur partnered with “Justin Kinder of Kinder’s Meats, Deli and BBQ to introduce his brand of packaged sausages and burritos,” the outlet writes. E-40 also has cookbooks in the works, cooking shows, and he plans to open Goon with the Spoon restaurants.

The hip-hop star is also cooking up other food-related items such as “skewers, ice cream, and pre-packaged meals,” per the report. 

READ MORE: Rap Icons Too $hort, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and E-40 Form Supergroup [VIDEO]

In related news, E40’s new supergroup Mount Westmore, with fellow West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Too Short, have debuted a new song, “Big Subwoofer.” The track will appear on the upcoming compilation “Snoop Dogg Presents the Algorithm.”

Check out the music video below.

“There’s so much talent on this record, so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm,” Snoop said in a statement. “Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

Check out E40’s Goon with the Spoon products here, and watch his conversation with TMZ below.

Previous articleNadine Velaquez from ABC’s ‘Queens’ Speaks Out on Latin Colorism ‘Which Has to End’ | WATCH
Next articleCVS Investigation Looks At Complaint by Tammy Rivera That She was Racially Profiled | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO