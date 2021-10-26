Rapper E-40 Launches Gourmet Meats Brand ‘Goon With the Spoon’

*Bay Area rap legend E-40 has announced his line of new gourmet meats called Goon with the Spoon.

E-40, 53, took to Instagram to celebrate his new business endeavor.

“Fulfilled a lifelong dream today with the formal launch of my GOON WITH THE SPOON brand & inaugural sausage line!” he captioned a video of him working in the kitchen. “We’re in production and about to take over the food industry now.”

As reported by Complex, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur partnered with “Justin Kinder of Kinder’s Meats, Deli and BBQ to introduce his brand of packaged sausages and burritos,” the outlet writes. E-40 also has cookbooks in the works, cooking shows, and he plans to open Goon with the Spoon restaurants.

The hip-hop star is also cooking up other food-related items such as “skewers, ice cream, and pre-packaged meals,” per the report.

In related news, E40’s new supergroup Mount Westmore, with fellow West Coast rappers Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and Too Short, have debuted a new song, “Big Subwoofer.” The track will appear on the upcoming compilation “Snoop Dogg Presents the Algorithm.”

“There’s so much talent on this record, so many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm,” Snoop said in a statement. “Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound.”

Check out E40’s Goon with the Spoon products here, and watch his conversation with TMZ below.