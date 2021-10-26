Dave Chappelle Won’t Be ‘Bending to Demands’ From Transgender Community [VIDEO]

*Dave Chappelle posted a clip to his official Instagram page Monday night in which he responds to the controversy over his Netflix special “The Closer.”

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me,” the comedian says in the five-minute clip. “I am not bending to anyone’s demands,” he added.

The clip comes after a rep for Chappelle said the entertainer is open to a dialogue with transgender employees at Netflix.

“Dave stands by his Art. Both sides of the street are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure our communities will come together,” said the rep.

Watch Dave’s new clip below.

READ MORE: The Juice! Trans Model Sidney Starr Speaks on Her Relationship with Actor Darius McCrary | WATCH

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Chappelle (@davechappelle)

In the clip, Chappelle slams reports that he was invited to meet with transgender employees at Netflix but refused.

“It was said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true,” he said in a video taken during a recent stand-up comedy show.

“If they invited me, I would have accepted it, although I’m confused about what we’re speaking about,” he continued. “I said what I said. And, boy, I heard what you said. My God, how could I not? You said you want a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it seems like I’m the only one that can’t go to the office anymore.”

Chappelle then joked that he has several conditions they must meet before he meets with the trans community.

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands,” he said. “And if you want to meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have some conditions. First of all, you cannot come if you have not watched my special from beginning to end. You must come to a place of my choosing at a time of my choosing. And thirdly, you must admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

Gadsby, an Australian comedian, and star of Netflix’s “Nannette,” slammed Chappelle on October 15 and Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos for defending “The Closer.”

“You didn’t pay me nearly enough to deal with the real world consequences of the hate speech dog whistling you refuse to acknowledge, Ted,” wrote Gadsby on social media. “F**k you and your amoral algorithm cult…”

In “The Closer,” Chappelle targets transgender people and he says the reaction from the community has affected his “Untitled” documentary with film festivals and studios.

“Thank God for Ted Sarandos and Netflix, he’s the only one that didn’t cancel me yet,” Chappelle says in the clip.