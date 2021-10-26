Tuesday, October 26, 2021
‘Dads On Duty’ Patrol Louisiana High School After Rise in Violence [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*A team of Black fathers in Louisiana have joined forces to patrol a local high school after a series of fights broke out over the course of a week.

As reported by TMZ, Dads on Duty is a team of about 40 men in the Shreveport, LA area who are hitting the hallways to keep kids safe. The children of these fathers attend Southwood High School, which has experienced a disturbing spike in violence. Last month there were nearly 2 dozen arrests in just 3 days.  

Dads on Duty was formed in response to the violent chaos at the high school, and they now serve as hall monitors to help curb the fighting among students. 

According to reports, their efforts are working, as there have been zero incidents since September.

“I immediately felt a form of safety,” one of the students said, per CBS. “We stopped fighting; people started going to class.”

“You ever heard of ‘a look?'” one student asked while describing the “power” behind such a gaze that stern fathers have.

“They just make funny jokes like, ‘Oh, hey, your shoe is untied,’ but it’s really not untied,” a student commented.

“We’re dads. We decided the best people who can take care of our kids are who? Are us,” said Michael LaFitte, the mastermind behind Dads on Duty. 

“The school has just been happy — and you can feel it,” a student said.

“Because not everybody has a father figure at home – or a male, period, in their life. So just to be here makes a big difference,” the dads said.

Dads on Duty wants to start chapters throughout Louisiana — and eventually across the country. 

WATCH

