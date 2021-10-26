Barbados Elects Sandra Mason as First President to Replace Queen Elizabeth As Head Of State

*The people of Barbados have made history by electing its first president to replace Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

As reported by CNN, Sandra Mason was elected late on Wednesday by a two-thirds vote of a joint session of the country’s House of Assembly and Senate,” the outlet writes.

“We have just elected from among us a woman who is uniquely and passionately Barbadian, does not pretend to be anything else (and) reflects the values of who we are,” Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said after Mason’s election.

#WATCH: House Speaker Arthur Holder declares Dame Sandra Mason duly elected as first President of #Barbados following a vote in both Houses of Parliament She will be inaugurated & replace Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as head of state on Independence Day – Nov 30th #BIMRepublic pic.twitter.com/lZlsWQu9DU — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) October 20, 2021

Per the report, Queen Elizabeth II is still head of state in more than a dozen other countries that were formerly under British rule, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Jamaica. Barbadians gained independence in 1966.

Wazim Mowla of the Atlantic Council believes the election could serve as a “unifying and nationalistic move”.

“Other Caribbean leaders and their citizens will likely praise the move, but I don’t expect others to follow suit,” Mowla told Reuters. “This move will always be considered only if it is in the best interest of each country.”

“We look forward to continuing the relationship with the British monarch,” Mottley said.

As reported by Black Enterprise, in the Caribbean, the Queen remains head of state of Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Grenada Jamaica, St Lucia, St Kitts, and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines.