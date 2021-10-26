Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeNews
News

Barbados Elects Sandra Mason as First President to Replace Queen Elizabeth As Head Of State

By Ny MaGee
0

Sandra Mason
Sandra Mason (Image: Twitter)

*The people of Barbados have made history by electing its first president to replace Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. 

As reported by CNN, Sandra Mason was elected late on Wednesday by a two-thirds vote of a joint session of the country’s House of Assembly and Senate,” the outlet writes. 

“We have just elected from among us a woman who is uniquely and passionately Barbadian, does not pretend to be anything else (and) reflects the values of who we are,” Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said after Mason’s election.

READ MORE: Would you Believe Queen Elizabeth is A Bigger Global Brand Than Beyonce, Kim K or Oprah?!

Per the report, Queen Elizabeth II is still head of state in more than a dozen other countries that were formerly under British rule, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Jamaica. Barbadians gained independence in 1966. 

Wazim Mowla of the Atlantic Council believes the election could serve as a “unifying and nationalistic move”.

“Other Caribbean leaders and their citizens will likely praise the move, but I don’t expect others to follow suit,” Mowla told Reuters. “This move will always be considered only if it is in the best interest of each country.”

“We look forward to continuing the relationship with the British monarch,” Mottley said.

As reported by Black Enterprise, in the Caribbean, the Queen remains head of state of Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Grenada Jamaica, St Lucia, St Kitts, and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Previous articleStudents at Howard University Protest Mold, Rats in Campus Dorms [VIDEO]
Next articleBLIND ITEM: Actress Refuses to Date Black Men
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO