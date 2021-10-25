Monday, October 25, 2021
Manhattan’s Newest Summit Attraction Offers Shorts in Response to ‘Upskirting’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Manhattan’s newest attraction is a sky-high observation deck with mirrored floors known as the Summit. 

As reported by The New York Post, a new dress code has been introduced “to spare the blushes of visitors wanting to preserve their modesty,” the outlet writes. 

Here’s more from the report: 

The Post stopped by the tourist magnet on its opening day to investigate rumors about the “upskirting” headache caused by the venue’s “immersive art experience” known as “Air.” Quoted in a press release, its creator Kenzo Digital, who works incognito like famed guerilla artist Banksy, said the installation “shares the intoxicating sense of aspiration and inspiration that New York gives … A beacon of possibility that pays tribute to all that New York is, can be, will be.”

Per the report, the giant mirrors leave little to the imagination when you’re wearing a skirt or dress.

OTHER NEWS: ‘I Grabbed My Mama Because I Treat Her Like a Lady’: Kodak Black Explains Groping His Mother (Watch)

Luckily, the management of Summit provides a free pair of black shorts upon request. The website suggests visitors wear pants, shorts or tights. 

There’s also a note in the small print saying: “Guests who are concerned about any unwanted exposure as a result of the mirrored floors and ceilings are responsible for dressing in a manner to avoid such exposure.”

The Summit is located atop the 1,400-foot-tall Midtown skyscraper One Vanderbilt, with tickets ranging from $39 and $73.

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee

