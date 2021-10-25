Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Embraces ‘All That I Am’

*Halle Berry is gushing about boyfriend Van Hunt as she promotes her upcoming MMA film “Bruised”.

Appearing at Tuesday’s Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, Berry, referring to the singer as “My love, love, love — my sweetheart,” before adding: “I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am.”

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet ahead of the awards, Berry said Hunt contributed some music to, in which Berry stars as a retired MMA fighter who is pushed to get back in the ring when her young son re-enters her life. The project also marks Halle’s directorial debut.

“I had a lot of support … [Hunt] was a big part of that,” Berry told PEOPLE. “He did some music for the movie. He actually wrote the title song.”

When asked by Extra if she and Hunt are “madly in love,” Berry replied, “We are,” before adding, “Sometimes you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited.”

Berry and Hunt began dating last fall and went public with their relationship in September 2020. She was previously married to actor Olivier Martinez, MLB player David Justice and singer Eric Benét.

Earlier this year, Hunt opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how his girlfriend has influenced both him and his music.

“The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting,” he told the outlet, per Page Six.“I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

He also gushed over the sweet Valentine’s Day post that Berry wrote for him on Instagram in February.

“It was well-written, which at least that’s what I like to acknowledge because I don’t know that people know that side of her because she can write as well,” he said. “You guys are gonna be surprised at all the things that she can do.”

“Bruised” premieres on Netflix on Nov. 24.