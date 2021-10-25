Monday, October 25, 2021
HomeNews
News

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Embraces ‘All That I Am’

By Ny MaGee
0

ljn

*Halle Berry is gushing about boyfriend Van Hunt as she promotes her upcoming MMA film “Bruised”.

Appearing at Tuesday’s Elle Women in Hollywood Awards, Berry, referring to the singer as “My love, love, love — my sweetheart,” before adding: “I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am.”

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet ahead of the awards, Berry said Hunt contributed some music to, in which Berry stars as a retired MMA fighter who is pushed to get back in the ring when her young son re-enters her life. The project also marks Halle’s directorial debut. 

“I had a lot of support … [Hunt] was a big part of that,” Berry told PEOPLE. “He did some music for the movie. He actually wrote the title song.” 

READ MORE: Van Hunt Says He’s ‘A Completely Different Person’ Since Dating Halle Berry

Halle-Berry-in-BBruised-TIFF-image
Halle Berry in ‘Bruised’ – Netflix

When asked by Extra if she and Hunt are “madly in love,” Berry replied, “We are,” before adding, “Sometimes you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited.”

Berry and Hunt began dating last fall and went public with their relationship in September 2020. She was previously married to actor Olivier Martinez, MLB player David Justice and singer Eric Benét.

Earlier this year, Hunt opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how his girlfriend has influenced both him and his music.

“The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting,” he told the outlet, per Page Six.“I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

He also gushed over the sweet Valentine’s Day post that Berry wrote for him on Instagram in February.

“It was well-written, which at least that’s what I like to acknowledge because I don’t know that people know that side of her because she can write as well,” he said. “You guys are gonna be surprised at all the things that she can do.”

“Bruised” premieres on Netflix on Nov. 24.

Previous articleWoman Comes Forward as 15th Child of Late Rapper DMX Amid Estate Battle
Next articleBLIND ITEM: The K-pop Band
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO