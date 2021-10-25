Monday, October 25, 2021
Forty Years A Vegan: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

By riversteff
*Groceries are getting more expensive. If you’re a meat eater the cost of beef, chicken and seafood is noticeably higher too.

Mainstream media talking heads suggest consumers stock up in bulk – on meat and toilet tissue. Martin Burrell said it’s cheaper and healthier to adopt a meatless lifestyle. He should know. Burrell stopped eating meat more than 40 years ago.

Burrell, who grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, made the decision to forego eating meat and animal products because of something Dick Gregory wrote in Natural Diet For Folks Who Eat.

That knowledge, coupled with what Burrell learned while working in a grocery store during high school, was an eye-opener. Click on the video above to find out why the information in Gregory’s book published in 1974 is still relevant today.

Steffanie Rivers - screenshot
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @tcbstef.

riversteff

