Blogger Jason Lee Explains Why He Lost Out On Hosting Wendy Williams Show [VIDEO]

*Popular gay blogger Jason Lee is speaking out about how he was tapped to take over the Wendy Williams Show but the offer was withdrawn — watch him explain why in the clip above.

Here’s are some highlights from Lee’s interview with Armon Wiggins via Lipstick Alley:

For the debut show this season, the plan was going to be for him to co-host with good friend Tiffany Haddish who rearranged her schedule. Tiffany ended up not being able to co-host but could appear as a guest; then the show said they didn’t think Jason was ready to host solo

Jason then offered other ideas; offered to co-host with NeNe so she could makeup with Wendy, offered to co-host with Tamar, offered to co-host with Paris Hilton — all ideas were rejected

Also offered to have Mariah do a surprise for Norman who is a huge fan; offered to have Cardi B surprise a fan. The show asked him about Nicki Minaj; he told them he’s not friends with Nicki, he’s friends with Cardi and they asked “Isn’t that the same thing?”

After discussions to co-host fell through, they still wanted Jason to appear and help produce. He declined if he wasn’t getting producer credit and if he could not at least co-host He feels they are trying to whitewash the show in Wendy’s absence and it is failing.

We previously reported, Season 13 of the “Wendy Williams Show” kicked off last week with guest hosts filling in amid Wendy’s ongoing health issues.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, TV personality Bevy Smith; comedian and TV host Michael Yo; MTV’s “The Challenge Aftermath” host Devyn Simone; and entertainment journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister kicked off the new season.

“Wendy, I know you’re watching right now, and on behalf of myself, our panel, your co-hosts, we love you and can’t wait to have you back in that purple chair,” Yo said.

The guest hosts didn’t mention Williams’ health struggles, nor is there an update on the show’s official Instagram page.

Actress Leah Remini will take over hosting duties from Tuesday through Friday. Meanwhile, RadarOnline claims Williams was “blindsided” by Remini’s hiring.

“No one asked Wendy for her approval before hiring Leah,” a source told the outlet.

“They will say they are protecting Wendy and don’t want to bother her as she recovers, but it’s her name that is above the front door and she should have been consulted on this,” the source added about the show’s producers.

The tea spiller also noted that anyone trying to replace Wendy, “won’t be welcome back when Wendy finally returns to her show.”

The premiere date of the new season of “The Wendy Williams Show” was delayed several times due to Williams contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, amid a host of health struggles.

Guest hosts will continue to lead the show until Williams is back on air.