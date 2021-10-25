Monday, October 25, 2021
HomeNews
News

Unbelievable, but TRUE – Blind Youth Football Player Becomes Starting Quarterback! | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

*A blind youth football player led Modesto Raiders to a big win on Saturday night. 

Jasen Bracy Jr., 15, scored a running touchdown as starting quarterback for the California youth football team, CBS Sacramento reports

“We’ll see how long this career can go,” said the teenager who lost his sight due to retinal cancer.

“Once he beat that and he got healthy, he still wanted to play,” his father, Jasen Sr., said, noting his concern about his blind son playing a contact sport. 

“A parent’s just going to be worried, regardless,” Jasen Sr. said.

READ MORE: Jamal James’ Work With Circle Of Discipline Uplifts Minneapolis

Head coach David Nichols was quick to add the passionate young player to the team.

“I never turned him away,” said Coach Nichols.

“We just practice, practice, practice. That’s why you see him out here doing what he does,” Nichols said.

Per the report, “Teammates help guide Jasen to position on the field. His dad directs him using a walkie-talkie and a speaker inside his helmet,” the outlet writes.

“After the play starts, I may tell him ‘Hey, run to your right,’ or ‘Watch out, someone’s coming to hit you,’ ” Jasen Sr. said.

“If we’re all on the same page, if I know my assignment, they know their assignments, it should be all good,” Jasen said.

Jasen is a second-year quarterback with the team. He hopes to one day play for the NFL.

Previous articleChicago PD Fatally Shoots Knife-Wielding Man; Mom Wonders Why They Couldn’t Aim for his Arm (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO