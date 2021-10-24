Sunday, October 24, 2021
Trying to Find Somebody to Battle Busta Rhymes Ain’t Easy – So Far, 5 Have Said No Way! VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
*So, it isn’t foreign to say that Busta Rhymes is NOT considered the undisputed GOAT by many people. We mean, again, he’s such a powerful emcee, both vocally and lyrically, but there’s been very little “GOAT” talk when it comes to Bussa Bus.

Be that as it may, that doesn’t mean he’s still one of the most feared emcees out there. In fact, if breaking dancing legend and hip-hop ambassador Crazy Legs of the Rock Steady Crew is keeping it a buck, and we have no reason to believe he’s not, there have been many who bailed on the idea of battling Busta Rhymes in a Versuz.

“I had to let @bustarhymes know that no one is worthy enough to battle him,” Crazy Legs wrote next to a photo of him, Swizz Beatz and Busta Rhymes. “Then he told me that 5 people already turned it down. Some things are just what they are. He has the unfortunate pleasure of being a god in the rap game. Shout out to @therealswizzz for the #BDP outfit of the day!”

But this isn’t the first time an official hip-hop icon had something similar to say. Last month, Fat Joe said cats were just plain scared of Busta.

“Fat Joe scared to do Verzuz with Busta Rhymes and so is everybody else,” he said. “You gotta understand, sometimes you ever notice — you seen boxers and they knock everybody out? People be scared to fight those boxers. Busta Rhymes is gonna out-rap, out-perform anybody who goes up in a Verzuz with him. That’s a fact.”

“Yo, Busta Rhymes nobody wanna get in there with you, man,” he went on. “You might have to be an honorary — they gotta give you the check for no reason.”

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

