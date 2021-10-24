*So, it isn’t foreign to say that Busta Rhymes is NOT considered the undisputed GOAT by many people. We mean, again, he’s such a powerful emcee, both vocally and lyrically, but there’s been very little “GOAT” talk when it comes to Bussa Bus.

Be that as it may, that doesn’t mean he’s still one of the most feared emcees out there. In fact, if breaking dancing legend and hip-hop ambassador Crazy Legs of the Rock Steady Crew is keeping it a buck, and we have no reason to believe he’s not, there have been many who bailed on the idea of battling Busta Rhymes in a Versuz.

“I had to let @bustarhymes know that no one is worthy enough to battle him,” Crazy Legs wrote next to a photo of him, Swizz Beatz and Busta Rhymes. “Then he told me that 5 people already turned it down. Some things are just what they are. He has the unfortunate pleasure of being a god in the rap game. Shout out to @therealswizzz for the #BDP outfit of the day!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crazy Legs Rock Steady Crew (@crazylegsbx)

But this isn’t the first time an official hip-hop icon had something similar to say. Last month, Fat Joe said cats were just plain scared of Busta.

“Fat Joe scared to do Verzuz with Busta Rhymes and so is everybody else,” he said. “You gotta understand, sometimes you ever notice — you seen boxers and they knock everybody out? People be scared to fight those boxers. Busta Rhymes is gonna out-rap, out-perform anybody who goes up in a Verzuz with him. That’s a fact.”

“Yo, Busta Rhymes nobody wanna get in there with you, man,” he went on. “You might have to be an honorary — they gotta give you the check for no reason.”