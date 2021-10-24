*In this week’s edition of “Wow…that’s a got-damn shame!” comes the tale of a 61 year old Florida man, Michael Haugabook, who married his 18 year old goddaughter Deja.

The reactions on social media were just as blistering as one may imagine. Because, although it’s not actually pedophilia or incestual, THIS sh*t is about as adjacent to THAT sh*t as it could possibly be without actually being THAT. GROSS.

But it gets even grosser when you realize a semi-famous but won’t go TF away rapper by the name of Kodak Black took to his Twitter page and revealed some pretty disturbing information about his own family tree before later deleting it.

“SMH my daddy did this same sh*t,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. “Left us to start another family with his goddaughter, I was about 9. But I ain’t judging nobody. To each’s own. It could be true love.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Yaya Mayweather Facing 20 Years for Stabbing – Boyfriend (NBA YoungBoy) Granted Bail – But Still in Jail

Kodak Black speaks on viral story about Florida couple (an 18 Y.O allegedly marrying her older god father!) ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mWscqSmU2H — lorealluchi 🗽🌺🌃🎵📰 (@lorealluchi1) October 20, 2021

Deja, the young woman involved and whose mother is alleged to have dated Michael, the old cradle robbin’ nig-nog, years ago. For her part, the young woman dismissed the criticism as jealousy and completely missed the point, as young people often do.

“People love to call me a child because I’m 18,” she wrote. “First of all, I’m grown asf. I take care of all my four kids, work full time, have cars paid in full … So you hoes continue to hate on the REALEST B*TCH because I am a QUEEN no peasant.”

Michael echoed the sentiment in a statement shared by The Neighborhood Talk Instagram account: “It seem like I’m the only n***a in this town [to] have married a young woman, but since it’s me they got to have something to talk about. Look like you little girls are jealous of my wife, but keep on promoting us. I love it.”