*Jamie Foxx is someone who Hollywood media and gossipers have been trying to figure out for quite some time, but to no avail.

You see, as much as Jamie Foxx is an award-winning singer, actor and comedian, he’s also somebody that keeps his business tight to the vest.

However, during a recent interview with DailyPop via HotNewHipHop, Foxx let some of his business fly.

“You admitted that you don’t think marriage is for you,” the interviewer said to Foxx, to which he responded, “I’m not cookie cutter, so the 2.5 children, and the wood paneling, and the station wagon, I didn’t think that was for me.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Taraji P Henson is Missing A Piece of Her Lip Because of An Abusive Relationship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, LLC (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Foxx went onto explain that his oldest daughter Corinne expressed concern that her parents weren’t married, but her friend’s parents were.

“A lot of those marriages ended up not going well as the kids got older,” Foxx recalled. “Unfortunately, we saw the kids get fractured from their families. Us? We actually came together more.”

“I don’t know what it is, I just know that it is different, but it’s a whole lot of love,” he told DailyPop.

In case you forgot, Jamie Foxx has been coupled with Katie Holmes, Stacey Dash and Meagan Goode over the years.