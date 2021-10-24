*Kevin Johnson has one helluva resume and now the former NBA All-Star and mayor of Sacramento, California is now moving into the restaurant business with a new soul food joint in downtown Los Angeles called “Fixins Soul Kitchen.”

“Here in L.A. we have 140 jobs. Most of the people that work here are African American and Latino. To be able to provide jobs and good wages is something we’re super, super proud of,” Johnson said on the red-carpet last week.

The grand opening was packed with celebrity guests and dignitaries including Charles Barkley and Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell.

“He’s had a very successful run with one of these in his hometown of Sacramento. This is a great spot!” said Barkley.

“We opened in Sacramento six months before COVID. Once COVID hit, we did better — like a boost for us. We did extremely well during COVID. We’re on our second restaurant in two years,” the former NBA All-Star explained.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Stanley Nelson’s Newest Critically Acclaimed Documentary: ATTICA – WatchTrailer

Located across the street from Staples Center and in spitting distance of the Microsoft Theater, “Fixins” shouldn’t have any problem getting a steady stream of customers.

“There’s going to be 20 million people [who] walk through here, annually,” he said. “So, it’s not going to be a problem with foot traffic. We do our part, provide good food. A good experience. People are going to come back.”