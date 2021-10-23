Wendy’s Audience Members Allegedly Bribed w/Gift Bags to Attend More Tapings

*Desperate measures? According to The Sun, producers behind The Wendy Williams Show are going through great lengths to have audience members fill up seats.

Sources close to production spoke to the outlet and revealed that the show is struggling to keep the crowd full. One insider told The Sun: “Wendy’s show lives off the energy from the audience and without it, it doesn’t work.”

Another source shared that the crowd was actually cut in half during Monday’s taping. Producers had a guest panel that included Bevy Smith and Michael Yo that day. It was said that the producers seemed defeated and not above trying out bribes to get the audience members to come back for another taping, The Sun reports. They allegedly handed out gift bags to anyone who agreed to attend another taping later in the day.

Wait! There’s more. Page Six is reporting that multiple sources are saying that the delay of Williams’ show is starting to become a huge problem for station affiliates and advertisers, though it appeared the show’s social media accounts tried to move away from that narrative, as the Facebook account eventually wrote: “We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”

When the show’s 13th season premiered on Monday (10-18-21), guest co-host Michael Yo addressed Williams’ absence.

“Wendy, I know you’re watching right now, and on behalf of myself, our panel, your co-hosts, we love you and can’t wait to have you back in that purple chair,” Yo said.