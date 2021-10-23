Saturday, October 23, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Pig’s Kidney Successfully Transplanted in Human Patient⁠ by NYU Surgeons

By Fisher Jack
0

Surgery - gettyimages-1223646541
Getty

*Doctors at #NewYorkUniversity Hospital successfully transplanted a #pig’s #kidney to a person whose immune system didn’t immediately reject the organ.⁠

This surgery is ground-breaking, and the procedure could lead to the use of animals organs in life-saving transplants.⁠

The surgery was performed on a brain-dead patient with the kidney of a pig whose genes had explicitly been altered so that its tissues no longer contained a molecule known to trigger near-immediate rejection in the recipient.⁠

The patient’s family consented to the experimental surgery before doctors removed the woman from life support.⁠

Researchers monitored the kidney for three days as the organ was maintained outside the patient’s body while still attached to her blood vessels.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Issa Rae Dishes on Marriage and Final Season of ‘Insecure’ [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleWendy’s Audience Members Allegedly Bribed w/Gift Bags to Attend More Tapings
Next articleYaya Mayweather Facing 20 Years for Stabbing – Boyfriend (NBA YoungBoy) Granted Bail – But Still in Jail
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO