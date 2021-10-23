*Doctors at #NewYorkUniversity Hospital successfully transplanted a #pig’s #kidney to a person whose immune system didn’t immediately reject the organ.⁠

⁠

This surgery is ground-breaking, and the procedure could lead to the use of animals organs in life-saving transplants.⁠

⁠

The surgery was performed on a brain-dead patient with the kidney of a pig whose genes had explicitly been altered so that its tissues no longer contained a molecule known to trigger near-immediate rejection in the recipient.⁠

⁠

The patient’s family consented to the experimental surgery before doctors removed the woman from life support.⁠

⁠

Researchers monitored the kidney for three days as the organ was maintained outside the patient’s body while still attached to her blood vessels.

