*You never know where the term “rapper” will turn up these days, especially with all the different types of business ventures that many have segued into during their time away from the mic.

As far as Ludacris is concerned, it’s hard not to recognize him from all the “Fast & Furious” love he’s been getting over the past decade or so.

But this time he’s in a whole new lane with the new animated series “Karma’s World,” on Netflix, of course. Last week, the new series debuted, and it served as Luda’s first executive producing credit and his first foray into creating animated content for children as well.

The show is not only meant to mirror Karma’s own life experiences but those of other children from similar backgrounds and experiences.

Animated and musical, the show touches upon the reality of friendship, self-doubt, and even conflict, with each 13-minute episode offering solutions to how young Karma faces her problems head-on.

Ludacris said that he hopes to teach the importance of self-empowerment to his daughters along with ways of embracing Black joy.

“[These] songs are talking about self-confidence, self-empowerment, being a young girl, what they go through and just trying to be positive for the world,” said Ludacris, who also voices the Dad character. “[There are] so many pressures that young kids are going through right now. The timing couldn’t be more perfect for this to come to fruition.”