*We’re now learning that the gun Alec Baldwin fired on the “Rust” movie set in New Mexico was loaded with a live round – not a blank. This information comes via a warrant from the ongoing police investigation.

Specifically, the warrant says an (unnamed) assistant director handed the gun to Baldwin and told him it was safe to use before the deadly incident. Again, this new information is contained in the warrant which was obtained by the Associated Press.

The warrant says the assistant director didn’t know the gun was loaded, but it doesn’t identify who actually loaded the gun and fact will most likely become a central issue.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dwight Howard & Anthony Davis in Heated Face-Off On Lakers Bench | WATCH

Here’s more via TMZ:

Alec’s blood-stained costume from the movie has been taken as evidence, as well as the gun that went off, plus other prop guns and ammo being used on set, according to the warrant.

The warrant says Halyna Hutchins was shot in the chest and Joel Souza was wounded as he was standing behind her.

A source working on the movie tells us gun safety has been a consistent issue on set, and just last weekend blank rounds were shot when they weren’t supposed to go off.

As we reported earlier, actor Alec Baldwin fired on the gun and the accident resulted in the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She was struck in the chest and airlifted to a hospital, where she died. Joel Souza, the director, was also hit, but has reportedly been released from the hospital.

Baldwin is cooperating with the investigation and had this to say:

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”