Saturday, October 23, 2021
HomeNewsCrime
Crime

Baldwin Shot LIVE Round! – Not A Blank According to Warrant | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*We’re now learning that the gun Alec Baldwin fired on the “Rust” movie set in New Mexico was loaded with a live round – not a blank. This information comes via a warrant from the ongoing police investigation.

Specifically, the warrant says an (unnamed) assistant director handed the gun to Baldwin and told him it was safe to use before the deadly incident. Again, this new information is contained in the warrant which was obtained by the Associated Press.

The warrant says the assistant director didn’t know the gun was loaded, but it doesn’t identify who actually loaded the gun and fact will most likely become a central issue.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dwight Howard & Anthony Davis in Heated Face-Off On Lakers Bench | WATCH

Here’s more via TMZ:

Alec’s blood-stained costume from the movie has been taken as evidence, as well as the gun that went off, plus other prop guns and ammo being used on set, according to the warrant.

The warrant says Halyna Hutchins was shot in the chest and Joel Souza was wounded as he was standing behind her.

A source working on the movie tells us gun safety has been a consistent issue on set, and just last weekend blank rounds were shot when they weren’t supposed to go off.

Embed from Getty Images
 

As we reported earlier, actor Alec Baldwin fired on the gun and the accident resulted in the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She was struck in the chest and airlifted to a hospital, where she died. Joel Souza, the director, was also hit, but has reportedly been released from the hospital.

Baldwin is cooperating with the investigation and had this to say:

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

Previous articleDwight Howard & Anthony Davis in Heated Face-Off On Lakers Bench | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO