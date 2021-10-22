‘When Do We Invade Australia?’ Candace Owens Says U.S. Should Free Aussies From ‘Tyrannical’ COVID Rules (Watch)

*Conservative political commentator Candace Owens is trending again, this time for suggesting that the US military invade Australia in order to free its people “suffering under a totalitarian regime” over its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Comparing the nation to the regimes of Hitler, Stalin and the Taliban, Owens spewed this rhetoric on her self-titled Daily Wire TV show earlier this week, declaring the coronavirus had launched an “ideological and psychological” global war.

“When do we deploy troops to Australia? When do we invade Australia and free an oppressed people who are suffering under a totalitarian regime? When do we spend trillions of dollars to spread democracy in Australia?” she asked.

Meanwhile, the strict public health measures adopted by federal, state and territory governments Down Under have been overwhelmingly supported by the population. The measures have also been largely successful. While Australia has had about 1,500 deaths and 130,000 cases, the figures are far below the US death toll of 730,000 deaths and 45 million cases, even on a per capita basis.

The high-profile host went on to describe Australia as a “tyrannical police state” where “its citizens are quite literally being imprisoned against their will.”

“When do we deploy? Of course, I ask that in jest because we all know the real answer. What is happening in Australia under the guise of a virus … is federal overreach, tyranny, totalitarianism – the kind that gives birth to evil dictatorships and human atrocities,” Owens added. “We are watching a replay of the early ambitions of Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, Fidel Castro, Hugo Chávez.”

The Trump supporter questioned whether the Australian government is “any better or any nobler than the Taliban” declaring that they both “believe that they have a right to oppress and a right to imprison people for their own good.”

Watch below: