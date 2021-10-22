‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Star Talks Voice Technique & B-Bot Design | WATCH

*ALERT! INCOMING TRANSMISSION!

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” blasts into theaters Friday! Be sure to grab your tickets and head to the nearest theater for a night of family fun!

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” is the story of Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Fortunately Ron is a technically-defective robot and it’s his hilariously daring malfunctions that take him and Barney on a journey to discover the true meaning of friendship.

EUR correspondent, Tifarah Dixon, chatted with Grazer, star of Pixar’s animated film “Luca,” about voicing techniques and preparations for creating Barney.

TD: I loved what “Ron’s Gone Wrong” had to say about friendship and loneliness. Are those two topics that made you want to voice Barney?

JDG: Yeah! I started working on this project about five years ago and I had just gotten out of middle school. I had a lot of empathy for myself at that time. I related to Barney in a way that, in middle school, I was the kid that didn’t have the latest gadgets. I was the one that was left out. I think that’s a big aspect of why I wanted to take on the role of Barney. Also, because it was funny and I knew how to make it funny and relatable at the same time.

TD: This is the second animated film you’ve done this year, we had “Luca” earlier…Are there differences in how you approached voicing Barney versus Luca?

JDG: For one, is was a partially different process. In the same way that I recorded “Ron’s Gone Wrong” I recorded with a mic and all that stuff. I recorded “Luca” at the beginning of quarantine in my mom’s closet because that was the biggest closet in my house. I insulated my walls and Pixar sent me a bunch of mics and two iPads. One for the script and one for Zoom. That ’s pretty much how I spent my quarantine. It was a blast. With “Ron’s Gone Wrong” I was fortunate enough to do the majority of things in-house, in the studio.