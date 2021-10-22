Friday, October 22, 2021
HomeEUR Sections** FEATURED STORY **
** FEATURED STORY **

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ Star Talks Voice Technique & B-Bot Design | WATCH

By Tifarah Dixon
0

*ALERT! INCOMING TRANSMISSION!

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” blasts into theaters Friday! Be sure to grab your tickets and head to the nearest theater for a night of family fun!

“Ron’s Gone Wrong” is the story of Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), a socially awkward middle-schooler and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device, which is supposed to be his “Best Friend out of the Box.” Fortunately Ron is a technically-defective robot and it’s his hilariously daring malfunctions that take him and Barney on a journey to discover the true meaning of friendship.

EUR correspondent, Tifarah Dixon, chatted with Grazer, star of Pixar’s animated film “Luca,”  about voicing techniques and preparations for creating Barney.

Ron's Gone Wrong
Zach Galifianakis and Jack Dylan Grazer in ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’ (2021)

TD: I loved what “Ron’s Gone Wrong” had to say about friendship and loneliness. Are those two topics that made you want to voice Barney?

JDG: Yeah! I started working on this project about five years ago and I had just gotten out of middle school. I had a lot of empathy for myself at that time. I related to Barney in a way that, in middle school, I was the kid that didn’t have the latest gadgets. I was the one that was left out. I think that’s a big aspect of why I wanted to take on the role of Barney. Also, because it was funny and I knew how to make it funny and relatable at the same time.

Ron's Gone Wrong
Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021)

TD: This is the second animated film you’ve done this year, we had “Luca” earlier…Are there differences in how you approached voicing Barney versus Luca?

JDG: For one, is was a partially different process. In the same way that I recorded “Ron’s Gone Wrong”  I recorded with a mic and all that stuff. I recorded “Luca” at the beginning of quarantine in my mom’s closet because that was the biggest closet in my house. I insulated my walls and Pixar sent me a bunch of mics and two iPads. One for the script and one for Zoom. That ’s pretty much how I spent my quarantine. It was a blast. With “Ron’s Gone Wrong” I was fortunate enough to do the majority of things in-house, in the studio.

Previous articleBlack History Month: United Kingdom – Not Just for October
Next articleSiriusXM’s ‘Auto Trends’ Talks to A Used Car Manager About What Drives Appraisal Calculations
Tifarah Dixon

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO