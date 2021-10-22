Friday, October 22, 2021
Dwight Howard & Anthony Davis in Heated Face-Off On Lakers Bench | WATCH

*Uh oh! It looks like we’ve got a problem in La La Land.

Apparently, tempers boiled over on the Los Angeles Lakers bench Friday night when teammates Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard went at each other during a timeout.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Deontay Wilder Had Surgery On His Right Hand After TKO Loss To Tyson Fury

Anthony Davis & Dwight Howard (screenshot)
Anthony Davis & Dwight Howard (screenshot)

Here’s what USA Today is reporting:

During the second quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center, Davis appeared to shout something at Howard as the teams walked off the floor. Howard did not acknowledge Davis and sat down as the Lakers began to huddle. Davis then approached Howard and stood over him exchanging words. When Howard stood up, Davis grabbed Howard by the arm and yelled again before teammates stepped in to separate the two.

The altercation came as the Suns outscored the Lakers 34-18 in the second quarter to take a 57-44 lead into halftime. Check back later for more on this story.

Embed from Getty Images
 

In other NBA news, the Ben Simmons story took another major turn on Friday.

According to reports from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the All-Star point guard met with the Philadelphia  76ers’ medical professionals and head coach Doc Rivers Friday morning to inform them that he’s “not mentally ready to play to his expectations.”

He also reportedly spoke with his teammates about the situation.

Keep in mind that Simmons was suspended for the Sixers’ season opener after he was kicked out of practice for “conduct detrimental to the team” earlier this week. Yesterday, he showed up to team facilities complaining about “back tightness,” but was cleared to participate in workouts anyways.

Despite being cleared, he left the facilities without joining his team in practice, reports The Spun via MSN Sports.

And there’s this from Philadelphia broadcaster Howard Eskin. He’s reporting that the Sixers believe Simmons is “faking injury and mental illness” and is “livid” that he took that course of action.

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Howard Hewett’s Home Town Renames Cadillac Blvd ‘Howard Hewett, Jr. Way’
Fisher Jack

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

