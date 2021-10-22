Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Offered Probation in Drug Case

*The man cops were reportedly looking for on the night they shot EMT Breonna Taylor in the botched no-knock raid, was arrested on drug charges last August.

Jamarcus Glover and Taylor used to date years ago, and he used her address and phone number as his own in the run-up to her death last March. Taylor, 26, was shot eight times while sleeping in her bed with her boyfriend Kenneth Walker when three plainclothes officers performed a no-knock arrest warrant at her Louisville apartment. A search warrant revealed cops believed Glover was hiding drugs or money at Taylor’s home.

At the time of the raid, Glover was already in police custody 10 miles away. No drugs or cash were found at Taylor’s home.

When Glover was in August 2o20, he reportedly told a Louisville paper that Taylor had no involvement in drug trafficking.

Last week, Glover pleaded guilty to several drug charges in exchange for probation.

Here’s more from MSN:

The plea deal would allow Jamarcus Glover, 31, to avoid what court records suggested could have been eight years in prison. Prosecutors in Jefferson County, Ky., dropped most of the charges against Glover, and a judge is scheduled to sentence him on his remaining illegal cocaine possession and trafficking charges in late November. The agreement, first reported by Louisville TV station WDRB, a Fox affiliate, says the state “has no objection” to Glover serving his probation in Mississippi, where he previously lived. Glover will also be required to forfeit money and cars seized by police in his cases.

“It’s a tragic reminder of how a ridiculous, militarized operation was the catalyst for a 26-year-old’s woman’s murder,” Sam Aguiar, an attorney for Taylor’s family, said in a statement in response to the plea deal. “They were treating these guys like they were each Pablo Escobar, when in reality they were low-level offenders.”

We previously reported, Taylor was alive for six minutes after being shot multiple times and she was not offered any medical attention, according to a 31-page complaint filed by her family, New York Times reported.

“In the six minutes that elapsed from the time Breonna was shot, to the time she died, we have no evidence suggesting that any officer made entry in an attempt to check and assist her,” Aguiar told the Times. “She suffered.”

The complaint also asserts that the raid was linked to plans to gentrify Taylor’s neighborhood. Lawyers say police would “target” homes on Elliott Ave, where her ex lived, to make way for a real estate project. A warrant was issued for her home to implicate Glover.

“The reality was that the occupants were not anywhere close to Louisville’s versions of Pablo Escobar or Scarface,” the suit says. “And they were not violent criminals. They were simply a setback to a large real estate development deal and thus the issue needed to be cleaned up.”