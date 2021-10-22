Alec Baldwin Responds to Accidental Killing of Cinematographer on ‘Rust’ Movie Set

*We reported earlier that a deadly shooting took place on the movie set of “Rust’”after the prop gun Alec Baldwin used misfired and shot two people, killing a cinematographer and injuring the film’s director on Thursday.

The accident took place in Santa Fe, New Mexico when Baldwin was filming a scene that required someone to fire the prop gun. Thought to be loaded with blanks, the gun’s bullets struck director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Authorities said in a statement that Hutchins died from her injuries and Souza was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Shoots 2 People – 1 Dead in Gun Mishap on Set | VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halyna Hutchins (@halynahutchins)



Baldwin pulled the trigger on the gun, which caused the accident. He released a statement Friday, saying, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

He continued, “I am in touch with with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

There have not yet been any arrests from the incident, which is being investigated by the local sheriff, district attorney and OHSB, per TMZ.

BREAKING: A distraught Alec Baldwin, after he accidentally shot & killed the cinematographer on the set of his new movie, & wounded the writer-director. How on earth could this have happened?

Pics: Jim Weber ⁦@thenewmexican⁩ pic.twitter.com/xrvcheLaCK — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2021

Piers Morgan chimed in on the tragedy on Twitter, writing: “If it’s true that Alec Baldwin was handed a prop gun containing live rounds of ammunition, then the focus of people’s ire shouldn’t be on the guy who innocently fired it without knowing – but whoever gave it to him, and must have known.”

Do you agree with his statement? Sound off in the comments.