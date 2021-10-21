R. Kelly’s Attorney Reveals Singer Was Placed on Suicide Watch Following Guilty Verdict

*R Kelly’s attorney has revealed that after the singer was found guilty of federal sex crimes last month, he was placed on suicide watch.

According to the Chicago Tribune, during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, attorney Steve Greenberg told U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber that, “after he was found guilty [Kelly] was placed under suicide watch,” but that has since been lifted.

Last month, the embattled singer was found guilty of racketeering in his federal sex crimes trial in New York, EURweb reported, per Business Insider.

Prosecutors accused the singer (real name: Robert Sylvester Kelly) of directing his employees to procure women for sex and sexually abused numerous women over the span of nearly 25 years.

In opening statements, Assistant US Attorney Maria Cruz Melendez, the lead prosecutor in the case, blasted him as a “predator” who “used his money, his clout, and his public persona to hide his crimes in plain sight.”

Over several weeks, prosecutors brought more than 40 witnesses to testify about Kelly. The witnesses included women and men who described how Kelly directed them to have sex with him and each other, and how the singer obsessively took videos of every sexual encounter.

“Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification,” Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn M. Kasulis said in a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice. “A predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage teenage girls, and young women and men, for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation and degradation.”

R. Kelly faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to life. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2022.

He is facing similar sex crimes charges in Illinois and Minnesota.