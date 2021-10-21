Issa Rae Dishes on Marriage and Final Season of ‘Insecure’ [VIDEO]

*Issa Rae appeared on Tamron Hall’s daytime talk show on Tuesday to dish about her marriage to Louis Diame, as well as the final season of her hit HBO series “Insecure.”

“It was just a beautiful experience,” the Emmy-nominated actress told host Tamron Hall of her July wedding in the South of France. “People tell you that it goes by fast, and they’re right. But my thing was, it was a party. At the end of the day, it was just a big party. And it was a lot of fun.”

“I feel so blessed to be surrounded by people who took the time out to just come and celebrate, and that’s something that I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” she added.

.@IssaRae, the mastermind behind HBO’s hit series @insecurehbo, sits down for an exclusive interview to dish on everything— the show’s final season, her surprise wedding and what’s next for her! pic.twitter.com/FHegkX2aGg — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) October 20, 2021

When it comes to her beloved series “Insecure,” Rae explained that she and executive producer Prentice Penny agreed from the very beginning that they would wrap the show after 5 seasons.

“I’m very conscious of people giving their time to the show and five years is a lot of time, and six years for some of us,” she said. “And you know, from the writers to the crew to the actors, I knew, I’m like, ‘We’re gonna get tired of each other after maybe four years, five years. So let’s cut it short while we still love each other.'”

“And we do, we love each other so much,” Rae added. “My mom was always like, ‘Never overstay your welcome.’ I’m just appreciative that people are gonna miss it. And you know, I hope that’s still true when it ends.”

Watch Issa’s conversation with Tamron below.

The final season of “Insecure” premieres Oct. 24 on HBO.