Thursday, October 21, 2021
First Look Trailer for Lionsgate ActionThriller DANGEROUS w/Tyrese Gibson | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*Hey y’all, we’ve got the first look trailer for Lionsgate’s adrenaline-filled action/thriller DANGEROUS which is set to hit theaters and on demand on November 5. Check it out above.

The star-studded cast includes Scott Eastwood (Wrath of Man, Pacific Rim: Uprising, The Fate of the Furious), Tyrese Gibson (Fast & Furious franchise, Ride Along 2), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine, I Am Number Four, Robin Hood), Famke Janssen (X-Men franchise, “How to Get Away with Murder,” The Vault), and Mel Gibson. The action-packed nail-biter is directed by David Hackl (Saw V) and written by Christopher Borrelli.

DANGEROUS follows ex-con and reformed sociopath Dylan Forrester (Scott Eastwood), who is trying to quietly serve out his parole — with the help of a steady supply of antidepressants and his eccentric psychiatrist (Mel Gibson). But when his brother dies under mysterious circumstances, Dylan breaks parole and, with a dogged FBI agent (Famke Janssen) on his trail, goes to uncover the truth.

A band of heavily armed mercenaries wants something Dylan’s brother was hiding, and Dylan will need all his guile and tactical skills to survive in this action-packed thriller co-starring Kevin Durand and Tyrese Gibson.

Tyrese Gibson (Dangerous screenshot)

Dangerous - poster

Fisher Jack

