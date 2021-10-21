Condoleezza Rice Says Critical Race Theory Disempowers Black Kids and Makes White Kids Feel Guilty (Watch)

*The former National Security Adviser under both Bush presidencies was a guest host on “The View” Wednesday and doubled down on the beliefs espoused by proponents of critical race theory during the Hot Topics segment.

Condoleezza Rice argued that CRT – which is not taught in K-12 classrooms – makes white students “feel guilty” and condemns black students as “disempowered.” Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg attempted to challenge Rice’s belief, but the conservative Bush alum remained firm – to put it mildly – in making her point.

Watch below:

Earlier in Hot Topics, Rice remembered the passing and legacy of her fellow former National Security Adviser, Colin Powell.