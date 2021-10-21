Thursday, October 21, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Black History

Condoleezza Rice Says Critical Race Theory Disempowers Black Kids and Makes White Kids Feel Guilty (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Sunny Hostin, Condoleezza Rice
Sunny Hostin side-eyes Condoleezza Rice’s CRT talk on “The View” – Oct. 20, 2021

*The former National Security Adviser under both Bush presidencies was a guest host on “The View” Wednesday and doubled down on the beliefs espoused by proponents of critical race theory during the Hot Topics segment.

Condoleezza Rice argued that CRT – which is not taught in K-12 classrooms – makes white students “feel guilty” and condemns black students as “disempowered.” Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg attempted to challenge Rice’s belief, but the conservative Bush alum remained firm – to put it mildly – in making her point.

Watch below:

Earlier in Hot Topics, Rice remembered the passing and legacy of her fellow former National Security Adviser, Colin Powell.

Previous articleJulissa Bermudez (106 & Park, MTV) Dishes on New Series and Dating |WATCH
Next articleCardi B Claps Back at Trolls Saying She’s Going to Prison for 4 Years
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO