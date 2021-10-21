Cardi B Claps Back at Trolls Saying She’s Going to Prison for 4 Years

*Cardi B has fired back at trolls who are teasing her about possibly going to prison for 4 years amid her legal issues.

Cardi recently turned down a guilty plea on charges of reckless endangerment and assault that stems from a 2018 brawl that she was involved in at a Flushing, Queens strip club.

Cardi turned down the plea deal for third-degree assault, in exchange for a conditional discharge, KISS FM reports. The Grammy Award-winning rapper could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

On social media, Cardi is being heckled over the criminal case. When one user teased “You’re going to prison,” the rapper fired back with: “Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms,” she Tweeted.

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Cardi B is also being sued over her 2016 mixtape cover.

Cardi is catching legal heat from Kevin Michael Brophy Jr., who claims she used his photo without permission and made it seem like he was performing oral on her for her mixtape cover. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Brophy is a married man with kids who was shocked to discover his photo on the cover of “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1,” a mixtape the Cardi released in 2016.

According to TMZ, Brophy claims he never met the “Bodak Yellow” rapper but he recognizes his distinct back tattoo of a tiger fighting a snake. Brophy says he was “shocked, outraged, humiliated, and appalled” when he first saw the photo. He claims Cardi used the image “in a misleading, offensive, humiliating and provocatively sexual way to launch her career in music and entertainment.”

In his suit, Brophy says he “has been devastated as a result” of the mixtape cover and he was worried that “his wife believed he had betrayed her.”

He claims the tattoo visible in the photo is “one of a kind” and was done over 10 years ago. Brophy is seeking damages in excess of $5,000,000. Cardi has reportedly been attempting to settle with him without much luck.