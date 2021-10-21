Thursday, October 21, 2021
HomeMusicHip Hop
Hip Hop

Cardi B Claps Back at Trolls Saying She’s Going to Prison for 4 Years

By Ny MaGee
0

Cardi-B-grammy2

*Cardi B has fired back at trolls who are teasing her about possibly going to prison for 4 years amid her legal issues. 

Cardi recently turned down a guilty plea on charges of reckless endangerment and assault that stems from a 2018 brawl that she was involved in at a Flushing, Queens strip club.

Cardi turned down the plea deal for third-degree assault, in exchange for a conditional discharge, KISS FM reports. The Grammy Award-winning rapper could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

On social media, Cardi is being heckled over the criminal case. When one user teased “You’re going to prison,” the rapper fired back with: “Before I go to prison you gone see me breakin more records and making more Ms,” she Tweeted.

READ MORE: Cardi B Denies Lying to Judge to Attend Paris Fashion Week Amid Legal Battle with Model

Meanwhile, we previously reported that Cardi B is also being sued over her 2016 mixtape cover.

Cardi is catching legal heat from Kevin Michael Brophy Jr., who claims she used his photo without permission and made it seem like he was performing oral on her for her mixtape cover. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Brophy is a married man with kids who was shocked to discover his photo on the cover of “Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1,” a mixtape the Cardi released in 2016.

According to TMZ, Brophy claims he never met the “Bodak Yellow” rapper but he recognizes his distinct back tattoo of a tiger fighting a snake. Brophy says he was “shocked, outraged, humiliated, and appalled” when he first saw the photo. He claims Cardi used the image “in a misleading, offensive, humiliating and provocatively sexual way to launch her career in music and entertainment.”

In his suit, Brophy says he “has been devastated as a result” of the mixtape cover and he was worried that “his wife believed he had betrayed her.”

He claims the tattoo visible in the photo is “one of a kind” and was done over 10 years ago. Brophy is seeking damages in excess of $5,000,000. Cardi has reportedly been attempting to settle with him without much luck.

Previous articleCondoleezza Rice Says Critical Race Theory Disempowers Black Kids and Makes White Kids Feel Guilty (Watch)
Next article‘We Like Jokes!’ Counter-Protesters Disrupt Netflix Walkout Over Dave Chappelle (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO