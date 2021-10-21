*A deadly shooting took place on the movie set of ‘Rust’ after the prop gun Alec Baldwin used misfired and shot two people, fatally injuring a cinematographer and injuring the film’s director on Thursday.

The accident took place in Santa Fe, New Mexico when Baldwin was filming a scene in the film which required someone to fire the prop gun. Thought to be loaded with blanks, the gun’s bullets struck director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Authorities said in a statement that Hutchins died from her injuries and Souza was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” the International Cinematographers Guild said in a statement.

Halyna Hutchins, who lived in Los Angeles, was originally from Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic, according to her website, reports the Wall Street Journal. Earlier this week she posted an Instagram video of herself on a horse ride in New Mexico.

“One of the perks of shooting a western is you get to ride horses on your day off,” Hutchins wrote.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Free Broadband (The Emergency Broadband Benefit-EBB) Available Now! | VIDEO