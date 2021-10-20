White Girl Throws Drink at Black Cop, Allowed to Walk Away in Viral TikTok Video

*A video of a White woman hurling her drink at a Black police officer’s face while calling him a racial slur has gone viral on TikTok.

The short clip is less than 20 seconds and was posted by TikTok user @nwoha_nation, who goes by Charles Canine Nwoha on his account. There’s not much context surrounding the incident, but a text overlay says the “White girl” called a cop “the N-word” and threw a “drink at him.”

The event reportedly occurred in Dallas. Nwoha claims the woman was “banging on his squad car” before the video began and promised to post “a full breakdown of what happened with the cop and girl.”

Watch the clip below.

Here’s more from The Daily Dot:

The two already appear to be engaged in an argument at the start of the clip, and very little audio can be made out over the surrounding noise. The visuals are clear, however, as the white woman becomes irate and throws her drink in the officer’s direction. She then turns on her heel and begins walking away, apparently utterly unconcerned with the potential repercussions.

For a moment, it appears that the officer is going to chase the white woman down, but he seems to stop himself before he reaches her. A brief fit of frustration is all he allows himself, crouching momentarily toward the ground and balling his fists, before turning his back on the woman and returning to his squad car.”

The clip has sparked debate on social media, with many users calling out the white woman’s privilege.

One person noted that the woman was “banking on the white girl protection so hard” in the video.

“I literally wish nothing but the worst for that woman,” another commenter wrote.

“White privilege,” one person stated. “He let her go that easily?”

“And she’s allowed to walk away. how (white),” another said.

Nwoha has yet to post a follow-up video further clarifying the events.