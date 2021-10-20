Wednesday, October 20, 2021
HomeNews
News

White Girl Throws Drink at Black Cop, Allowed to Walk Away in Viral TikTok Video

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
source: @nwoha_nation

*A video of a White woman hurling her drink at a Black police officer’s face while calling him a racial slur has gone viral on TikTok. 

The short clip is less than 20 seconds and was posted by TikTok user @nwoha_nation, who goes by Charles Canine Nwoha on his account. There’s not much context surrounding the incident, but a text overlay says the “White girl” called a cop “the N-word” and threw a “drink at him.” 

The event reportedly occurred in Dallas. Nwoha claims the woman was “banging on his squad car” before the video began and promised to post “a full breakdown of what happened with the cop and girl.”

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Channing Tatum: Dave Chappelle Has ‘Hurt So Many People’

@nwoha_nationNot sure why this was taking down before.. ##fyp ##explore ##wow ##crazy ##goodcop ##omg ##dallas

♬ original sound – Charles Canine Nwoha

Here’s more from The Daily Dot:

The two already appear to be engaged in an argument at the start of the clip, and very little audio can be made out over the surrounding noise. The visuals are clear, however, as the white woman becomes irate and throws her drink in the officer’s direction. She then turns on her heel and begins walking away, apparently utterly unconcerned with the potential repercussions.

For a moment, it appears that the officer is going to chase the white woman down, but he seems to stop himself before he reaches her. A brief fit of frustration is all he allows himself, crouching momentarily toward the ground and balling his fists, before turning his back on the woman and returning to his squad car.”

The clip has sparked debate on social media, with many users calling out the white woman’s privilege. 

One person noted that the woman was “banking on the white girl protection so hard” in the video. 

“I literally wish nothing but the worst for that woman,” another commenter wrote. 

“White privilege,” one person stated. “He let her go that easily?”

“And she’s allowed to walk away. how (white),” another said. 

Nwoha has yet to post a follow-up video further clarifying the events.

Previous articleNetflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos Admits He ‘Screwed Up’ When Defending Dave Chappelle’s New Special
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO