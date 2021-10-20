Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Vanessa Bryant Files ‘kb24’ Trademark to Build Kobe Sports Empire

By Ny MaGee
Vanessa Bryant (inset) - Kobe Bryant

*Vanessa Bryant will immortalize her late husband Kobe Bryant in the form of media, clothing, and trading cards through a new sports and entertainment company. 

Bryant has filed to trademark “KB24.” Here’s more from TMZ Sports:

Vanessa submitted docs earlier this month to lock in the trademark for digital collectible items, websites, training camps, broadcasting platforms, podcasts, TV shows, movies, documentaries and music … as well as sports cards, food/drink containers and t-shirts. Kobe, Inc. — the Lakers legend’s company — is listed as the applicant of the filing … with Vanessa signing off as the president of the business.

The move coincides with reports that Vanessa is being forced by LA County to take a psychiatric exam amid her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. 

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Being Forced by LA County to Take Psychiatric Exam in Lawsuit

Vanessa+Bryant+2018+Baby2Baby+Gala+Presented+TLUG7iCrztqx
Getty

We previously reported… following the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and its deputies, accusing them of sharing images of the crash site with people who were not involved in the case.

Her suit is seeking damages for negligence, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to a new report by USA Today, the county of Los Angeles is reportedly trying to force Vanessa and other surviving family members of the fatal helicopter crash to submit to psychiatric examinations to help the county prove a critical point in their legal dispute. They’re trying to figure out if “Vanessa Bryant and the others suffer emotional distress because photos of their dead relatives shared by county fire and sheriff’s department employees after the crash? Or did their emotional distress stem only from the tragic crash itself?” USA Today notes.

In a court filing Friday, the county noted that Bryant and other surviving family plaintiffs are suing the county for “tens of millions of dollars based solely on their claimed ‘severe emotional distress.’” They believe that their distress was not caused by county employees or any accident site photos it says “were never publicly disseminated.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

