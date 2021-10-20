*Casting has been announced today for the five-time Tony Award-winning production of “A Christmas Carol” playing Los Angeles with Tony and Emmy Award nominee Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past) and Grammy and SAG Award nominee Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig) joining the previously announced Bradley Whitford (Ebenezer Scrooge).

This magical new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ timeless story, adapted by Tony Award winner Jack Thorne (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and originally directed and conceived by Tony Award winner Matthew Warchus (“Matilda”), will play at Center Theatre Group’s Ahmanson Theatre from November 30, 2021 through January 1, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale on October 6. To purchase tickets, visit CenterTheatreGroup.org, call Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or visit the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012). Ticket prices start at $40.

Bradley Whitford (Ebenezer Scrooge) can currently be seen in the fourth season of Hulu’s acclaimed series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” in his Emmy Award-winning role of Commander Joseph Lawrence. He is known for his work in the Academy Award-nominated films “Get Out” and “The Post” and will soon be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “tick, tick… Boom!” He is currently filming “Rosaline” with Kaitlyn Dever and executive produced the documentary, “Not Going Quietly,” which is currently in select theaters.

Kate Burton (Ghost of Christmas Past) is a veteran of stage and screen, earning three Tony nominations (“Hedda Gabbler,” “The Elephant Man” and “The Constant Wife”) and three Emmy nominations (“Scandal,” two for “Grey’s Anatomy”) throughout her illustrious career. She can next be seen in AppleTV+’s “Longboard,” Showtime’s “The First Lady,” Hulu’s “The Dropout,” Amazon’s “Bosch” spinoff and Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.”

Alex Newell (Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig) has an extensive list of credits both on Broadway and television, including fan favorite “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” and two hit Fox series, “Empire” and “Glee.” Among many accolades, Alex earned a Grammy nomination for the cast recording of the Broadway revival of “Once on this Island,” in addition to Critics Choice and Hollywood Critics Association Award nominations. He has also released music through Atlantic Records and toured the world both as a solo artist and along with Adam Lambert.

The cast of A Christmas Carol includes Chante Carmel as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Sebastian Ortiz and Cade Robertson alternating as Tiny Tim, Brett Ryback as George, Harry Thornton as Young Ebenezer, Glory Yepassis-Zembrou as Little Fan and Grace Yoo as Jess. Celia Mei Rubin will standby for Jess and Mrs. Cratchit and Andrew Mayer is a Swing.

A holiday masterpiece for all ages, “A Christmas Carol” opened on Broadway to rave reviews on November 20, 2019, following critically acclaimed runs at The Old Vic, London. Breaking several box office records at the Lyceum Theatre, the production took home five 2020 Tony Awards for Best Original Score (Christopher Nightingale), Best Scenic Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Costume Design of a Play (Rob Howell), Best Lighting Design of a Play (Hugh Vanstone) and Best Sound Design of a Play (Simon Baker), sweeping all categories in which it was nominated. It also won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Adaptation. “A Christmas Carol” will return to The Old Vic for its fourth season this year. In addition to this production, a second U.S. production of “A Christmas Carol” will play San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre this holiday season.

This timeless – and timely – tale of isolation and redemption welcomes theatregoers into an immersive experience that is brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling, and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night,” and “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear.”

Throughout the run of “A Christmas Carol” in Los Angeles, the company will take up collections to support a local nonprofit following each performance. This continues a tradition set in London and on Broadway to support local communities in need. The nonprofit selected will be announced at a later date.

“A Christmas Carol” features scenic and costume design by Tony Award winner Rob Howell; lighting design by Tony Award winner Hugh Vanstone; sound design by Tony Award winner Simon Baker; music, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Christopher Nightingale; music direction by Remy Kurs; music supervision by Paul Staroba; music coordination by Howard Joines; casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger; movement by Lizzi Gee; and direction by Thomas Caruso.

“A Christmas Carol” is produced by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, Nathan Gehan, Jamison Scott, Catherine Schreiber, Peter Stern, Xin Wen, Cornice Productions, Jack Lane, Instone Productions, Nancy Gibbs/Joseph Longthorne, Mark Lonow & JoAnne Astrow, J. Scott & Sylvia G Bechtel, Walport Productions, Alexandra Weinstein & Tobi Pilavin Weinstein, Propaganda Productions/42nd.Club, Beth Lenke/Wolfstone Productions, Tanninger Entertainment, CHK Productions/Louise H. Beard & Seriff Productions, Mark Lippman, Fiona Howe Rudin/Sammy Lopez, David Lambert/Shawn Arani, Brian Mutert & Derek Perrigo/Gary & Reenie Heath and Terry Schnuck/Joel t Newman, with Associate Producer Chase Thomas.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation’s preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles’ leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Ritchie, Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation’s leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.

Bank of America is Center Theatre Group’s 2021 – 2022 Season Sponsor. Bank of America believes in the power of the arts to help economies thrive, to educate and enrich societies, and to create greater cultural understanding. For more than 20 years, the company has supported Center Theatre Group’s innovative Education and Community Partnerships programs as well as world-class productions. Bank of America is also an instrumental supporter in accelerating Center Theatre Group’s commitment to becoming an anti-racist, equitable, diverse, and inclusive organization.

American Express is the official credit card for Center Theatre Group and the presenting sponsor of the Digital Stage.

While Center Theatre Group performances of do not begin until November 30, CTG currently plans to require all audience members to provide proof of vaccination and to wear masks at all times unless they are actively eating and drinking in designated areas. Children under 12 and those who are unvaccinated due to a medical or religious reason must provide proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours prior to attending an indoor performance along with government issued ID. Rapid or antigen tests will not be accepted. CTG will be announcing further details, including methods of confirming vaccination records or negative test results closer to the Ahmanson’s re-opening date in late November 2021. These health and safety measures are subject to change, at Center Theatre Group’s sole discretion and based on evolving health and safety guidance and conditions. CTG will continue working closely with The Music Center and L.A. County officials to ensure they are following all applicable health and safety protocols. Additional information about The Music Center’s safety plans, including its recent upgrades to all HVAC systems, is available at MusicCenter.org. Center Theatre Group has also upgraded the HVAC system, improving the air flow and maximizing circulation, at the Kirk Douglas Theatre which received the UL Verified Healthy Buildings Mark for Indoor Air and Water Quality as have all Music Center venues. More information is available at www.centertheatregroup.org/visit/health-and-safety/.

To purchase tickets to “A Christmas Carol,” visit CenterTheatreGroup.org, call Audience Services at (213) 972-4400 or visit the Center Theatre Group Box Office (at the Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center, 135 N. Grand Avenue in Downtown L.A. 90012). Ticket prices begin at $40 (prices subject to change).

