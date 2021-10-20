*It’s #NationalChickenandWafflesDay, the perfect reason to cheat on your diet and indulge in this sweet and savory dish!

Not to be confused with National Fried Chicken and Waffles Day, which is observed in August, October 20, is now dubbed National Chicken and Waffles Day — a day we celebrate this brunch staple, which has been around for more than 150 years. Food scholars have theories of its origins, with many declaring the meal originated in Harlem in the 1930s. In contrast, others say it originated with Pennsylvania Dutch home cooks in the 1600s. We may never get to the bottom of where the meal originated, but we send a thank you to whoever did it first.

Baller Alert rounded up some of our favorite spots for chicken and waffles. Let us know some of your favorites.

#Roscoe’s House of Chicken N’ Waffles

Roscoe’s has been serving this delicious staple for over 46 years, and just this year, the Southern California chain founded National Chicken and Waffles Day, so you have them to thank!

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Flavor Flav Busted for Domestic Battery! + Today Marks 1 Year of Sobriety for Estranged PE Hype Man | VIDEO