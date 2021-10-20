Wednesday, October 20, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

It’s #NationalChickenandWafflesDay Day! – Who Knew? (We Headed to Roscoe’s NOW!)

By Fisher Jack
0

Chicken & Waffles
Chicken & Waffles

*It’s #NationalChickenandWafflesDay, the perfect reason to cheat on your diet and indulge in this sweet and savory dish!

Not to be confused with National Fried Chicken and Waffles Day, which is observed in August, October 20, is now dubbed National Chicken and Waffles Day — a day we celebrate this brunch staple, which has been around for more than 150 years. Food scholars have theories of its origins, with many declaring the meal originated in Harlem in the 1930s. In contrast, others say it originated with Pennsylvania Dutch home cooks in the 1600s. We may never get to the bottom of where the meal originated, but we send a thank you to whoever did it first.

Baller Alert rounded up some of our favorite spots for chicken and waffles. Let us know some of your favorites.

#Roscoe’s House of Chicken N’ Waffles

Roscoe’s has been serving this delicious staple for over 46 years, and just this year, the Southern California chain founded National Chicken and Waffles Day, so you have them to thank!

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Flavor Flav Busted for Domestic Battery! + Today Marks 1 Year of Sobriety for Estranged PE Hype Man | VIDEO

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleCharlize Theron Relies on ‘Village of Black Women’ to Help Raise Adopted Sons as Daughters
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO