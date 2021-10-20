Disney Pushes Back 2022 Release Date for ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

*Disney has pushed back the release dates for several highly anticipated Marvel titles that are set to drop next year.

Per THR, the titles include the “Black Panther” sequel, which moves from July 8, 2022, to Nov. 11, 2022. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is moving from March 25, 2022, to May 6, 2022.

Over at Paramount, the romantic action-adventure “The Lost City,” starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt, will now drop on March 25, 2022, instead of April 15, 2022. The next chapter in Marvel’s “Thor” series will open on July 8. “The Marvels” moves from Nov. 11, 2022, to Feb. 17, 2023, with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” moving to July 28, 2023.

Disney’s “Indiana Jones” reboot has been delayed from July 29, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

The shifts are primarily due to changes in the industry amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Meanwhile, as previously reported, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — the sequel to the blockbuster “Black Panther” —started production at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta over the summer.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed at the time that the original cast returned, with Ryan Coogler directing.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige told Variety. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

We reported earlier that Coogler was writing the script for the long-awaited sequel when he learned the sad news that the film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, had died.

The actor passed away last August at age 43 after a 4-year private battle with colon cancer. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Coogler said it was “difficult,” to return to the film without his leading man.

“It’s difficult. You’ve got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop,” he said. “He was somebody who was so about the collective. Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of, before I was hired, before any of the actresses were hired. On that set, he was all about everybody else,” Coogler explained.

“Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking in on them, making sure they were good. If we cut his coverage, he would stick around and read lines off camera [to help other actors with their performances]. So it would be harder for me to stop. Truthfully. I’d feel him yelling at me, like, ‘What are you doing?’ So you keep going.”