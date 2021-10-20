Charlize Theron Relies on ‘Village of Black Women’ to Help Raise Adopted Sons as Daughters

*Actress Charlize Theron is opening up about turning to Black women to help her raise the two Black boys she adopted and raising as girls.

Theron, who is white and South African, adopted sons— Jackson, 9, and August, 5 — who are both Black and allegedly trandgender. Theron told Essence that she relies on a “village” of Black women who teach her how to best raise her “daughters.”

“I am so grateful to the incredible village of strong Black women in my life who I can pick up a phone to [call], or come over to my house and they’ll tell me: ‘You need to stop doing this,’ or ‘These baby hairs are breaking off. What are you doing?’” she explained to the outlet. “So they put me in my place, and because of them I feel this great confidence in raising my girls.”

In related news, “Sex and the City’s” Kristen Davis is also a mother to two Black children. She recently dished with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk her own “Black experience.”

“You absolutely do not fully understand [white privilege beforehand]. There’s no doubt. There’s no way you could,” Davis said. “Because you can understand that you live in white privilege, and that’s a theory, and you can see things. But it’s one thing to be watching it happening to other people, and it’s another thing when it’s your child. And you haven’t personally been through it. It’s a big issue, and it’s something that I think about every day and every night.”

Davis said becoming a mom to a Black baby shifted her ideas about race.

“Now you have to confront prejudices, biases, racism in a whole different way,” Pinkett Smith noted.

“It’s hard to put into words, really. I mean, there’s been so many things over the years. Gemma is seven now, but the first couple things happened when she was a baby and I’d be holding her in my arms, people would say to me, ‘Won’t she be a great basketball player?’ I just had to be like… This is a baby. How could you say that, without being just mortified? That’s when it began,” Davis explained with tears in her eyes.

