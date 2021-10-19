Tuesday, October 19, 2021
The TikTok Video That Made This Waist-Snatching Dress Go Viral (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Illusion-01
@Xojemian, aka Jem, trying on Fashion Nova’s Mind of My Own dress

*A waist-cinching “illusion dress” has been wreaking havoc on TikTok thanks to its mystical fabric and a flattering print that tricks the eye.

Fashionista @Xojemian, also known as Jem, was the first to captivate TikTok with the effects of Fashion Nova’s multicolored “Mind of My Own” maxi dress in a try-on testimonial.

Watch below:

@xojemian##fyp

♬ Girls Want Girls – Drake

“Looks like my organs were tied together,” she said in her own comments section, joining her 3.8k followers in complete disbelief of what they were seeing.

“I am not high or drunk and my brain can’t comprehend,” one wrote. “Girl it looked like you almost cut yourself in half for a second,” said another.

The “Mind of My Own” maxi dress is currently sold out on the Fashion Nova website.

“My waist looks completely snatched,” New York TikToker and new mother Nana Castro told The New York Post, describing the dress’ seemingly magical feature.

“When I put [the dress] on and saw the way it accentuated my curves, I felt like the old me,” added the 31-year-old Westchester native. “I didn’t see ‘mom bod,’ I saw the sexy shape that I had before I had my son.”

EURPublisher01

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


