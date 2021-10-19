Kanye West Legally Changes Name to ‘Ye’

*On Monday, a Los Angeles judge approved Kanye West’s request to legally change his name to “Ye”.

We previously reported that West applied in August to change his legal name to simply Ye.

In the documents, obtained by PEOPLE, the hip-hop star cited “personal reasons” for the change. Following the release of his “Ye” album in 2018, West announced he would be changing his stage name.

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you,'” West said at the time of the album’s title. “So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are.”

Page Six writes of the name change, “it’s unknown how the move will affect the 44-year-old’s business dealings — or his divorce proceedings” with Kim Kardashian.

An insider previously said of Ye’s relationship with Kim, “They weren’t talking for months after she filed for divorce, but they began talking again earlier this summer for the sake of their kids.

“Kim is a nice person – while she and Kanye are not back together – she’s happy to support him in his work and his art, she wants a good relationship with him for the sake of their children.”

According to PEOPLE, Kim is keeping the home she shared with Ye in Hidden Hills, California, amid their divorce. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star has purchased the home from Ye for $23 million as part of the ongoing divorce proceedings.

The former couple bought the house for a reported $20 million in 2014. The pair share four children, North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and 2-year-old Psalm.