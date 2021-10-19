*Flavor Flav found himself back in the slammer earlier this month following a domestic violence incident.

According to TMZ, the rapper and reality star was arrested in Nevada on Oct. 5 by the Henderson PD. The Public Enemy co-founder was booked on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.

So what happened? well, the criminal complaint obtained by TMZ states that Flav allegedly poked his finger on the alleged victim’s nose, threw her down, and grabbed a phone out of her hand. The City Attorney reportedly confirmed that Flavor Flav has been charged with misdemeanor battery constituting domestic violence.

However, Flavor Flav’s attorney David Chesnoff told the news site that “in alleged domestic violence cases, there are often 2 sides to the story and we will explain our side in the courtroom and not in the media.” No further details were shared on the incident.

Meanwhile, Flavor Flav’s manager says today, Tuesday (10/19/21) will mark one year of sobriety from alcohol for Flav … and added that it’s been 15 months since he quit smoking cigarettes.

