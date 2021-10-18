*Can The Wendy Williams Show survive as the daytime talk show host continues to recover?

As previously reported, Wendy Williams has been dealing with an array of health issues over the past month. Earlier today (Monday, Oct. 18th), The Wendy Williams Show returned for its season 13 premiere. It was hosted by a guest panel consisting of Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Michael Yo, and Devyn Simone. However, Wendy Williams was allegedly not consulted about these recent decisions. One insider claimed:

“No one asked Wendy for her approval before hiring Leah. They will say they are protecting Wendy and don’t want to bother her as she recovers, but it’s her name that is above the front door and she should have been consulted on this.”

Additionally, the insider also claimed that–while fill-ins for the next two weeks have been set–producers are scrambling to book other guest hosts:

“It is a disaster. CNN’s Don Lemon and several other hosts have already passed on joining the lineup. The last time Wendy was replaced with panels of D-list celebrities the ratings were a disaster. No one wants to see Bevy Smith or Michael Yo, they want to see Wendy. It is a thankless job, that has a very good chance of upsetting Wendy if you take it.”

