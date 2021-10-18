Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Uh Oh! Wendy Wasn’t Consulted About Fill-ins While She’s Out – Insider Call it A DISASTER!’ | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

196355B8-5E6A-4A74-A61C-63B1251526D7_1_201_a
Wendy Williams apologizes for offending the gay community – Feb 14, 2020

*Can The Wendy Williams Show survive as the daytime talk show host continues to recover?

As previously reported, Wendy Williams has been dealing with an array of health issues over the past month. Earlier today (Monday, Oct. 18th), The Wendy Williams Show returned for its season 13 premiere. It was hosted by a guest panel consisting of Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Michael Yo, and Devyn Simone. However, Wendy Williams was allegedly not consulted about these recent decisions. One insider claimed:

“No one asked Wendy for her approval before hiring Leah. They will say they are protecting Wendy and don’t want to bother her as she recovers, but it’s her name that is above the front door and she should have been consulted on this.”
Additionally, the insider also claimed that–while fill-ins for the next two weeks have been set–producers are scrambling to book other guest hosts:

“It is a disaster. CNN’s Don Lemon and several other hosts have already passed on joining the lineup. The last time Wendy was replaced with panels of D-list celebrities the ratings were a disaster. No one wants to see Bevy Smith or Michael Yo, they want to see Wendy. It is a thankless job, that has a very good chance of upsetting Wendy if you take it.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Floetry’s Marsha Ambrosius Recalled Being Betrayed by Natalie Stewart

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand)

Here’s video from Monday’s (10-18-21) show featuring the popular Hot Topics segment:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow)

Previous articleFloetry’s Marsha Ambrosius Recalled Being Betrayed by Natalie Stewart
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO