Monday, October 18, 2021
Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Fails to Impress Viewers, Not Likely to Replace Wendy Williams

By Ny MaGee
*Nick Cannon’s new daytime talk show has reportedly failed to impress viewers and is unlikely to replace Wendy Williams, according to reports. 

Radar writes: “The Masked Singer host reportedly brought in a measly 400,000 viewers a day for his first week of broadcast late last month, landing the self-titled series at the bottom of the talk show pack.”

Per the report, Cannon’s new talk show also received a slew of devastating reviews, with Showbiz 411 writing: “Cannon’s recent past supporting Louis Farrakhan and making anti-semitic statements won’t find him a large audience. He can’t even get ex wife Mariah Carey to be a guest.”

“It doesn’t appear as if ‘Cannon’ will be essential viewing for many, although if you are a big fan of Cannon, you will surely like this version of the celebrity, in which he turns his quirks and personality up to an 11,” read one review by USA Today

After appearing to miss the mark, it’s now unlikely that Cannon will takeover Wendy Williams’ timeslot. 

READ MORE: Network Eyes Nick Cannon to Takeover Wendy Williams’ Time Slot Amid Health-Related Hiatus

We previously reported that Cannon’s new daytime talk show was being considered to replace Wendy’s timeslot amid her ongoing health issues. Show execs considered Cannon a “backup plan” since Wendy’s season 13 premiere has been delayed several times.

An insider revealed to Page Six, “The executives have been talking. They are keeping a close eye on [Williams’] recovery and hoping for the best. But they have pushed back [her] show premiere several times, so they are already thinking of a backup plan.”

The source claims Nick was the top choice due to his popularity.

“It would not be a far stretch for Nick to take her time slot…Debmar-Mercury [which produces both shows] is really pushing to make Nick Canon’s show a huge success,” the source added. “He already has a major platform, and a huge fanbase, so it is an easy win. So, if Wendy’s show ends up being a no-go, their backup plan is already set.”

The premiere of the new season of  “The Wendy Williams Show” has been delayed numerous times as the host continues to have health struggles. 

“The Wendy Williams Show” was set for its season 13 return on October 4, with “all new hot topics.” It was previously slated to air on Sept. 20 but was pushed back after Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and was later hospitalized due to alleged psychiatric issues. The premiere was delayed once again to Oct. 18. Producers recently announced the show will return with guest hosts as Williams “continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis.”

According to a Wendy source, the talk show host is “in need of serious help and was drinking every day” prior to being hospitalized for psychiatric issues.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

