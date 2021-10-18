Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeCommentaryColumns
Columns

Gruden Will Get Another Chance Before A Black Man Gets Just One: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers | WATCH

By riversteff
0

*There are lots of issues that divide us as Americans, but when it comes to sports it’s the one thing that brings us together: supporting our favorite sports team. 

On game day you can see people from different backgrounds cheering for the same team and even high fiving each other! When it comes to athletics, players are appreciated for their level of skill no matter their race or gender. And that’s the way it should be. Sports leads the way in that arena. Or so it seemed. 

In emails from former Raiders coach Jon Gruden to then Washington Football team president and general manager Bruce Allen, Gruden showed himself to be a bigot and homophobic.

Gruden said former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be fired for kneeling and Gruden said he was against the NFL’s support of openly gay players. Allen didn’t tell Gruden he was wrong. Allen didn’t disagree with Gruden, because bigotry was – and probably is – an accepted way of thinking among coaches, front office personnel and team owners.

Jon Gruden’s emails prove Colin Kaepernick really was blackballed by the league. And it shows bigots like Jon Gruden will get another chance to be head coach before a Black man gets a first chance to be head coach. Click on the video above for more details.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jonathan Majors, Swizz Beats, Regina King + More at ‘The Harder They Fall’ LA Premiere | VIDEO

Steffanie Rivers (screenshot1)
Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

Previous articleUh Oh! Wendy Wasn’t Consulted About Fill-ins While She’s Out – Insider Call it A DISASTER!’ | VIDEO
riversteff

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO