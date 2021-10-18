<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*There are lots of issues that divide us as Americans, but when it comes to sports it’s the one thing that brings us together: supporting our favorite sports team.

On game day you can see people from different backgrounds cheering for the same team and even high fiving each other! When it comes to athletics, players are appreciated for their level of skill no matter their race or gender. And that’s the way it should be. Sports leads the way in that arena. Or so it seemed.

In emails from former Raiders coach Jon Gruden to then Washington Football team president and general manager Bruce Allen, Gruden showed himself to be a bigot and homophobic.

Gruden said former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be fired for kneeling and Gruden said he was against the NFL’s support of openly gay players. Allen didn’t tell Gruden he was wrong. Allen didn’t disagree with Gruden, because bigotry was – and probably is – an accepted way of thinking among coaches, front office personnel and team owners.

Jon Gruden’s emails prove Colin Kaepernick really was blackballed by the league. And it shows bigots like Jon Gruden will get another chance to be head coach before a Black man gets a first chance to be head coach. Click on the video above for more details.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.