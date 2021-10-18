Monday, October 18, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

Floetry’s Marsha Ambrosius Recalled Being Betrayed by Natalie Stewart

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Floetry: (L) Natalie Stewart; (R) Marsha Ambrosius

*Floetry’s Marsha Ambrosius revealed in a 2017 interview that she was betrayed by group member Natalie Stewart and several of their bandmates. 

When Ambrosius appeared on The Breakfast Club she recalled how she and Natalie stopped speaking to each other amid tension over Marsha’s high-risk pregnancy with fiancee Dez. Things apparently came to a head while on tour in 2016 when Natalie wouldn’t stop smoking on the tour bus. 

“If I’m already vocally going for blood every night as I did on that tour, I don’t really want any smoking on the bus…I don’t want no smoke on the bus anyway,” she said at the time. After telling Natalie she was pregnant, Marsha said, “I remember telling her [Natalie] and she’s like ‘Oh I kinda figured it out on my own.’ I was like ‘Okay…thanks…you’re welcome’ and moved on.”

OTHER NEWS: Female inventor Wins Award for Male Birth Control: A ‘Testicle Bath’ Device!

Per I Love Old School Music, Marsha then detailed the time Natalie allegedly betrayed her:

“The band had this app called Zello, and remember the Sprint Chirp phones? You would send a message like ‘Yo what’s up?’ and it would come up on your phone as a voice note on the loud speaker. So…we’re sitting there (Marsha and her then new boyfriend, Dez)…his phone is on the table, we’re at the diner choppin’ it up, getting to know each other type sh*t. And on the loud speaker, [it’s] like ‘Yo Dez you ain’t fu%k yet?’ So I’m like ‘No, please let it play’ because I’m a ball player first, I’ve done locker room talk, so that’s cool. Then another band member chimes in and said ‘Yo you ain’t perp yet? You know she fu%ked everybody in Philly.’ I’m like ‘Wow! My pu$$y’s legendary…Geez!’ (LOL) It’s a myth, I’m trying to figure out all these Philly people I’ve perped.”

She went on to say…

“Then another one chimes in and it’s her [Natalie]…she was co-signing everyone else’s lines, like ‘Yeah Dez, what’s up with you?’ So I was like okay…once again, affirmation- when someone shows you who they are, believe them…believe them, believe ’em every time. So I let it go, but what they didn’t understand is I had to get on stage every night with these people. […] Guys are gonna be guys, so I can let that slide. … But HER? Nah, not so much, like…you don’t ride for me like that. So I still got on stage every night for the fans and did what I had to do. But that app, Zello, it saves everything as voice notes…it’s all recorded.

Marsha added, “We’ll never be cool, because she’ll just never be there for me like a friend should.” 

Watch the full interview below.

Previous articleHell to the Naw! – Actor/Singer Darius McCrary Denies Dating Trans Star Sidney Starr |WATCH
Next articleUh Oh! Wendy Wasn’t Consulted About Fill-ins While She’s Out – Insider Call it A DISASTER!’ | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO