Monday, October 18, 2021
Father Shaves Off his Long Locs in Solidarity With his 7-Year-Old Son Fighting Cancer (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
*In August, Shanna Mims took her 7-year-old son Akheem to the hospital for what she thought was a sprained knee. She was shocked to learn that he was actually suffering from osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

“I took an extended leave of absence [from work]. Due to his immune system being compromised from chemotherapy, I am unable to work as I run the risk of possibly infecting him with Covid,” she wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Since the diagnosis, Ahkeem – who loved to play football with his friends – has been confined to crutches and a wheelchair. When Akheem began to lose his hair after undergoing chemotherapy, his father decided to show his love and solidarity by cutting his long dreadlocs on Facebook live.

“Anything that you gotta go through in life, I got to go through with you,” Mims told Ahkeem. “And I gotta stay strong, and you gotta stay strong. Do you understand?” he said as he streamed.

Watch below:

