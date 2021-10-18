Monday, October 18, 2021
Colin Powell: Ex-Secretary Of State Dead At 84 Of Covid-19 Complications

By Ny MaGee
Colin+Powell+President+George+H+W+Bush+Lies+Das4PkidpQGx
Getty

*Former four-star general and U.S. secretary of state Colin Powell has died from COVID-19 complications at age 84. 

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” Powell’s family announced Monday. 

Forbes reports that Powell passed away Monday morning after receiving treatment at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland. He had been fully vaccinated. 

READ MORE: Trump ‘Should Step Down’: Gen Colin Powell Calls Out ‘Disgraceful’ President and Police Response (Watch)

The family said in a Facebook post: “General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19. He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment.  We have lost a remarkable and loving  husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

Born in Harlem to Jamaican parents, Powell was the first Black secretary of state under former President George W. Bush. After serving two tours in Vietnam he became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989. Powell was the national security adviser to President Ronald Reagan at the end of the Cold War. As chairman, he oversaw Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2007, Powell said of himself: “Powell is a problem-solver. He was taught as a soldier to solve problems. So he has views, but he’s not an ideologue. He has passion but he’s not a fanatic. He’s first and foremost a problem-solver.”

*This is a developing story and will be updated.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

