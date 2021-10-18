Colin Powell: Ex-Secretary Of State Dead At 84 Of Covid-19 Complications

*Former four-star general and U.S. secretary of state Colin Powell has died from COVID-19 complications at age 84.

“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” Powell’s family announced Monday.

Forbes reports that Powell passed away Monday morning after receiving treatment at the Walter Reed National Medical Center in Maryland. He had been fully vaccinated.

The family said in a Facebook post:

Born in Harlem to Jamaican parents, Powell was the first Black secretary of state under former President George W. Bush. After serving two tours in Vietnam he became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989. Powell was the national security adviser to President Ronald Reagan at the end of the Cold War. As chairman, he oversaw Operation Desert Storm in 1991.

In an interview with The New York Times in 2007, Powell said of himself: “Powell is a problem-solver. He was taught as a soldier to solve problems. So he has views, but he’s not an ideologue. He has passion but he’s not a fanatic. He’s first and foremost a problem-solver.”

